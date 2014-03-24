FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia trying to find objects spotted by China in missing airliner hunt
#World News
March 24, 2014 / 5:18 AM / 4 years ago

Australia trying to find objects spotted by China in missing airliner hunt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian search authorities said on Monday they have been advised about objects spotted by Chinese aircraft hunting for any sign of a missing Malaysian airliner and will be trying to locate them in the remote southern Indian Ocean.

Official Chinese news agency Xinhua earlier reported the crew of a IL-76 aircraft spotted two “relatively big” floating objects and several smaller white ones dispersed over several kilometers.

“AMSA advised about reported objects sighted by Chinese aircraft. Reported objects in today’s search area. Attempts will be made to relocate,” the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said on its Twitter feed.

AMSA is coordinating the search for Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370, which went missing more than two weeks ago with 239 people on board.

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
