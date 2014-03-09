FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia probing two more passengers on missing flight: source
March 9, 2014 / 3:09 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia probing two more passengers on missing flight: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian authorities are investigating the identities of at least two other passengers on a missing Malaysia Airlines flight, in addition to two who were found to be using stolen passports, a security official said.

Investigators were verifying the identities with the relevant embassies in Malaysia, said the official, who has knowledge of the investigation and declined to be identified. The passengers being checked had all bought their tickets through China Southern Airlines, the official said.

The flight carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew was presumed to have crashed off the Vietnamese coast on Saturday, after losing contact with air traffic controllers off the eastern Malaysia coast.

Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Alex Richardson

