U.S. mulling undersea surveillance gear for Malaysia plane hunt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Friday it was considering a request from Malaysian Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein to provide undersea surveillance equipment to help in the search for the missing Malaysia Air Flight 370.

The Malaysian defense chief made the request in a telephone call with Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Hagel said he would “assess the availability and utility of military undersea technology for such a task and provide him an update in the very near future,” the statement said.