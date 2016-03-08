Malaysia investigates second piece of debris two years after MH370 disappeared

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia is investigating a second piece of debris found on the small Indian Ocean island of Reunion, suspected to be from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

The plane disappeared on March 8, 2014, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers and crew on board, most of them Chinese, in one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries.

So far, only a piece of wing, known as a flaperon, discovered in July last year has been confirmed by authorities to belong to the missing Boeing 777.

Last week, an American adventurer found a piece of debris on a beach on the African east coast nation of Mozambique. Officials will send that item to Australia for examination.

“Currently, we are awaiting verification of two more pieces of debris which were discovered recently in Mozambique and Reunion Island respectively,” Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said in a statement.

Liow said an interim report will be released by the MH370 investigation team on Tuesday marking the two-year anniversary of the disappearance.