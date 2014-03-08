FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No immediate sign of missing plane off Malaysia coast, official says
March 8, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

No immediate sign of missing plane off Malaysia coast, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian naval vessels saw no immediate sign of wreckage when they reached the maritime area off the country’s northeast coast where a missing Malaysia Airlines flight last made contact on Saturday, a senior rescue official said.

Malaysia has sent three maritime enforcement ships and a navy vessel to the area, backed by three helicopters, a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency official told Reuters.

“Our aircraft asset spotted an orange speck in the sea where the last signal came from. We sent a vessel to search the area and it was confirmed that it was nothing,” the official told Reuters.

Beijing-bound flight MH370, operating a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, last made contact with air traffic controllers 120 nautical miles off the east coast Malaysian town of Kota Bharu, the airline’s top official had said earlier.

