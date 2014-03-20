FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Search for lost Malaysian plane continues in north and south: minister
March 20, 2014 / 9:54 AM / 4 years ago

Search for lost Malaysian plane continues in north and south: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The international search for a missing Malaysia Airlines plane is continuing in both the northern and southern “corridors” where it is believed most likely to have flown, Malaysian Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein told reporters on Thursday.

He was speaking after search aircraft and ships were sent to investigate two objects floating in the southern Indian Ocean off Australia that officials said could be debris from the jetliner missing for 12 days with 239 people on board.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

