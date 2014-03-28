FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian authorities say Malaysia plane search shifts north
#World News
March 28, 2014 / 1:38 AM / 3 years ago

Australian authorities say Malaysia plane search shifts north

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian authorities said on Friday that they have abandoned the previous search area in the southern Indian Ocean for wreckage of Malaysia Airlines MH370, in favor of a new site more than 1,000 km north.

“We have moved on from those search areas to the newest credible lead,” John Young, general manager of the emergency response division of AMSA, told reporters in Canberra.

Young said the revised data, which was based on the jet travelling at a faster but constant speed than previously thought, could be revised still further as analysis continued.

Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

