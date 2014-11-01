FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia Airlines sees first lawsuit on missing Flight MH370
#World News
November 1, 2014 / 2:41 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia Airlines sees first lawsuit on missing Flight MH370

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ground crew work among Malaysia Airlines planes on the runway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Two children of a passenger on Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 have sued the company and the Malaysian government for damages, the first lawsuit to be filed over the aircraft which disappeared in March.

The two Malaysian boys, aged 13 and 14, filed the suit at the High Court registry, also naming the heads of the Department of Civil Aviation, the Immigration Department and the country’s air force, The Star newspaper reported on Saturday.

Their father, 41-year old Jee Jing Hang, was on the flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing carrying 239 passengers and crew when it went missing on March 8.

Nearly eight months of searching by various parties has failed to find any trace of the missing Boeing 777 aircraft.

The disappearance was one of two major disasters this year to hit loss-making Malaysian Airlines, which will be privatised by the end of the year.

The airline’s crisis worsened on July 17 when another jet, Flight MH17, was shot down over Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board.

The two boys are seeking damages for the loss of support and mental anguish, claiming that the airline had breached an agreement to guarantee a safe passage for their father to Beijing, The Star said in a report on its website.

Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Kim Coghill and Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
