a year ago
Malaysia confirms debris found in Tanzania is from MH370
#World News
September 15, 2016 / 10:13 AM / a year ago

Malaysia confirms debris found in Tanzania is from MH370

Tanzania Permanent Secretary to the ministry of Works, Transport and Communication Leonard Chamuriho (C) hands over of a wing suspected to be a part of missing Malaysia Airlines jet MH370 discovered on the island of Pemba, off the coast of Tanzania, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania July 15, 2016. With him are Australia High Commissioner to East African John Feakes (2ndL) and Ministry of Transport Malaysian Senior Accident investigator Aslam Basha Kham (L).Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia said on Thursday that a large piece of aircraft debris discovered on the island of Pemba, off the coast of Tanzania, in June, was from the missing Malaysia Airlines jet MH370.

A search of more than two years has turned up few traces of the Boeing 777 aircraft that disappeared in March 2014, with 239 passengers and crew on board, soon after taking off from Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian capital, bound for Beijing.

The debris, an outboard flap, will be examined further to see if it can yield any insight into the circumstances around the missing plane, Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said in a statement.

Investigators have previously confirmed a piece of plane debris found on the French island of Reunion in July 2015 as being part of MH370. They are examining several other pieces of debris found in Mozambique, South Africa and Rodrigues Island, a territory of Mauritius.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
