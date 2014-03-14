FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia working with U.S. to get any satellite information on lost plane
March 14, 2014 / 10:03 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia working with U.S. to get any satellite information on lost plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia is working with U.S. investigators to establish if there is any satellite information that could help locate an airliner with 239 people on board that has been missing for nearly a week, a senior government official said on Friday.

“They indicated they were studying the possibility of satellite communication. Whatever they have and will share with us,” Azharuddin Abdul Rahman, the head of Malaysia’s Civil Aviation Authority, told a news conference.

Two sources close to the investigation said on Thursday that satellites picked up faint electronic pulses from Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 after it went missing on Saturday, but the signals gave no information about where the stray jet was heading and little else about its fate.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Stuart Grudgings; Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by Nick Macfie

