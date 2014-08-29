FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia Airlines shares suspended pending announcement
#Business News
August 29, 2014 / 1:13 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia Airlines shares suspended pending announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Shares in Malaysia Airlines MASM.KL (MAS) will be suspended on Friday ahead of a material announcement.

MAS said its shares will be suspended from 9 a.m. local time (9 p.m. ET), confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

The share suspension comes ahead of the announcement of the airline’s planned restructuring, which could include job cuts and a change in top management.

Khazanah Nasional, the airline’s majority shareholder, will be holding a press conference on MAS at 3 p.m. local time(3 a.m. ET) on Friday.

MAS reported a net loss of 307.04 million ringgit ($97.27 million) in its second quarter and said its earnings in the second half will be hit by lower passenger bookings after the two jet disasters this year.

Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Ryan Woo

