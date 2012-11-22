FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia ends anti-dumping probe into Taiwan hot-rolled coils
November 22, 2012 / 11:05 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia ends anti-dumping probe into Taiwan hot-rolled coils

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia has decided to end an anti-dumping investigation on imports of hot-rolled coils from Taiwan after the country’s sole flat steel producer Megasteel Sdn Bhd withdrew its petition and requested the probe be terminated, the Ministry of International Trade and Industries said in a statement on Thursday.

It had started investing the case in July after Megasteel, a unit of Lion Corp Bhd, claimed that imports of the steel products had caused serious injury to the domestic industry, the ministry said.

The ministry did not disclose the reason behind Megasteel’s petition withdrawal. Officials in Megasteel could not be reached for immediate comment.

Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Jason Neely

