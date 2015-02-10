Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim found guilty in sodomy trial

Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim speaks to the media ahead of the verdict in his final appeal against a conviction for sodomy in Kuala Lumpur February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s highest court found opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim guilty on charges of sodomy on Tuesday in a case that his supporters claim was politically motivated.

The Federal Court’s judgment upholds a ruling by the Court of Appeal in March last year, which found the 67-year-old guilty of sodomizing a former political aide.

He is expected to be sentenced later on Tuesday.

Sodomy is illegal in Muslim-majority Malaysia where the offense carries a jail term of up to 20 years.