Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim found guilty in sodomy trial

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s highest court found opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim guilty on charges of sodomy on Tuesday in a case that his supporters claim was politically motivated.
The Federal Court’s judgment upholds a ruling by the Court of Appeal in March last year, which found the 67-year-old guilty of sodomizing a former political aide.
He is expected to be sentenced later on Tuesday.
Sodomy is illegal in Muslim-majority Malaysia where the offense carries a jail term of up to 20 years.
