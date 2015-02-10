U.N. rights office dismayed over Anwar ruling

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. Human Rights office said on Tuesday it was “disappointed” by the Malaysian Federal Court ruling upholding the conviction on sodomy charges of opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

“The bottom line for us is the charge in this case should not be a criminal offense,” U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a news briefing in Geneva.

Malaysia’s highest court rejected on Tuesday an appeal by Anwar against a 2014 sodomy conviction, sending the politician who poses the greatest threat to the long-ruling party back to prison for five years.