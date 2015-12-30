BlackRock sells Kuala Lumpur mall to Malaysia's Pavilion

A man walks next to a BlackRock sign pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, said on Wednesday it has sold a luxury shopping mall in central Kuala Lumpur to Malaysia’s Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust (Pavilion REIT) (PREI.KL) for 160 million ringgit ($37.33 million).

BlackRock bought the Intermark Mall along with two corporate office towers and a hotel for $600 million in 2007 and has refurbished the complex on prime real estate in Malaysia’s capital.

The sales of one of the office towers and the hotel have since garnered BlackRock a combined total of $339 million.

BlackRock is also looking to sell an office tower in Singapore in a deal which reports say could be worth as much as S$4 billion ($2.83 billion).

Pavilion REIT said in a filing to the Malaysian stock exchange that the purchase should be complete by the first quarter of 2016.