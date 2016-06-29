FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysian opposition leader arrested by anti-corruption authorities
June 29, 2016 / 2:47 PM / a year ago

Malaysian opposition leader arrested by anti-corruption authorities

Lim Guan Eng of the opposition Democratic Action Party smiles as he leaves a meeting in Kuala Lumpur April 4, 2013.Bazuki Muhammad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian anti-corruption authorities said they had arrested on Wednesday a senior national opposition leader who has been under investigation for abusing his position as chief minister of Penang.

The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC), in a statement, said Lim Guan Eng was arrested at his offices in Penang, an opposition-held state.

Lim, who is also secretary-general of the federal opposition Democratic Action Party, will be detained until Thursday morning when he is expected to be formally charged, a MACC source said.

The exact charges he faces were not spelt out.

The MACC said in March this year that it started investigating Lim after a report which accused him of abusing his position by securing a two-storey bungalow on the island state at below market price in July last year.

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Richard Balmforth

