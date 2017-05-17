FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 months
Malaysia's April consumer prices rise 4.4 percent year-on-year, below forecast
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 17, 2017 / 5:30 AM / in 3 months

Malaysia's April consumer prices rise 4.4 percent year-on-year, below forecast

1 Min Read

Customers shop at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur August 21, 2013.Bazuki Muhammad

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian consumer prices MYCPI=ECI in April were 4.4 percent higher than a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, due to rising transport and food costs.

Inflation was just below the 4.5 percent annual pace forecast in a Reuters poll, and was down from March's 5.1 percent, the highest rate in eight years.

Transport costs in April rose 16.7 percent year-on-year on higher fuel prices, data from the Statistics Department showed, while prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 4.1 percent.

Malaysia's central bank said the annual headline inflation rate was 4.3 percent in the first quarter of 2017, but is expected to moderate in the second half.

Bank Negara Malaysia has set a 2017 inflation target of 3 to 4 percent.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sunil Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.