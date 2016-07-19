FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poll: Malaysia inflation seen easing to 1.8 percent year-on-year in June
July 19, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

Poll: Malaysia inflation seen easing to 1.8 percent year-on-year in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A woman shops in a wet market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 18, 2016.Olivia Harris/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's annual inflation rate MYCPI=ECI in June is expected to have cooled for a fourth consecutive month to 1.8 percent, as oil prices remained weak, a Reuters poll showed.

Low transport costs kept inflation in check despite higher prices of food during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, economists said.

In May, the consumer price index rose 2.0 percent from a year earlier, slightly down from the previous month's pace of 2.1 percent.

Annual inflation hit a seven-year peak of 4.2 percent in February, but has since moderated as the effects of a six percent Goods and Services Tax implemented in April 2015 fade.

Malaysia's central bank last week cut its projection for 2016 inflation to 2-3 percent from 2.5-3.5 percent.

For the latest forecasts on Malaysian economic data, please see ECONMY

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
