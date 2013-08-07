FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's June factory output up 3.3 percent on year, misses forecast
August 7, 2013 / 4:21 AM / in 4 years

Malaysia's June factory output up 3.3 percent on year, misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees work in an automobile spare parts factory in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s industrial production in June rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier, missing expectations, data from the Statistics Department showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of 14 economists had forecast factory output to rise to 3.8 percent in June, improving slightly from a month ago, although economists cautioned that continued weakness in external demand would weigh on the country’s domestic-oriented industries.

Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

