Malaysia October factory output growth seen picking up to 3.3 percent year-on-year

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production MYIP=ECI in October likely rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier, slightly faster than the previous month's pace, a Reuters poll showed.

Factory output in September expanded 3.2 percent on an annual basis, helped by strength in the manufacturing and electricity sectors.

Malaysia's exports in October suffered their biggest drop in 18 months, falling 8.6 percent, which the government said stemmed from a high base a year earlier.