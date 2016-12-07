FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Malaysia October factory output growth seen picking up to 3.3 percent year-on-year
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 7, 2016 / 9:58 AM / 9 months ago

Malaysia October factory output growth seen picking up to 3.3 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker rides his bicycle inside the Lynas factory in Gebeng, 270 km (168 miles) east of Kuala Lumpur April 19, 2012.Samsul Said/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production MYIP=ECI in October likely rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier, slightly faster than the previous month's pace, a Reuters poll showed.

Factory output in September expanded 3.2 percent on an annual basis, helped by strength in the manufacturing and electricity sectors.

Malaysia's exports in October suffered their biggest drop in 18 months, falling 8.6 percent, which the government said stemmed from a high base a year earlier.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.