Malaysia's policy rate seen steady as economy stays resilient: poll

A general view of the headquarters of Malaysia's central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2013.

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank is expected to hold its benchmark rate MYINTR=ECI at 3.25 percent on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed, as the economy appears resilient despite volatility in global markets following the Brexit vote.

All 13 economists in the poll forecast that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will maintain its key rate, as exports and domestic consumption remain solid despite a slight slip in growth.

"Unless export numbers deteriorate massively, or the much-touted domestic consumption uptick gets derailed somehow, here is a central bank that will most likely hold at 3.25 percent for the rest of the year," OCBC said in a research note.

Some of the economists polled said it was unlikely the British vote to leave the European Union will push BNM to change its monetary policy on Wednesday, as it remains to be seen how far it will effect Southeast Asia's third-largest economy.

BNM has kept its overnight rate unchanged since July 2014.

In the first quarter, Malaysia's economy grew 4.2 percent in from a year earlier, down from 4.5 percent in October-December.

The country's ringgit currency MYR= gained more than 1 percent in morning trade on Monday as foreign investors bought local bonds ahead of BNM's policy meeting.

The consumer price index MYCPIE=ECI rose by 2 percent in May, though the pace of the annual increased slowed for a third consecutive month.