FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
Malaysian October exports, imports seen falling again: Reuters poll
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
December 5, 2016 / 10:16 AM / in 9 months

Malaysian October exports, imports seen falling again: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A cargo ship approaches the terminal at Port Klang, near Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2015.Olivia Harris/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia is expected to report exports in October fell for the second month in a row, a Reuters poll showed, due to a higher base of comparison with last year and despite a recovery in commodity prices.

Economists surveyed by Reuters forecast exports fell 5.8 percent in October, nearly twice the pace as in September. Individual estimates ranged from a 4.8 percent fall to a 10 percent decline.

Shipments have been pressured by weak oil prices and a slump in demand for manufactured goods.

Imports in October were forecast to dip 0.2 percent from a year earlier, little changed from a 0.1 percent fall in September.

Malaysia's trade surplus is expected to widen slightly to 8.1 billion ringgit ($1.82 billion), from 7.6 billion ringgit in September.

For the latest estimates on Malaysian economic data, please see

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kim Coghill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.