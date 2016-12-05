Malaysian October exports, imports seen falling again: Reuters poll

A cargo ship approaches the terminal at Port Klang, near Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2015.

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia is expected to report exports in October fell for the second month in a row, a Reuters poll showed, due to a higher base of comparison with last year and despite a recovery in commodity prices.

Economists surveyed by Reuters forecast exports fell 5.8 percent in October, nearly twice the pace as in September. Individual estimates ranged from a 4.8 percent fall to a 10 percent decline.

Shipments have been pressured by weak oil prices and a slump in demand for manufactured goods.

Imports in October were forecast to dip 0.2 percent from a year earlier, little changed from a 0.1 percent fall in September.

Malaysia's trade surplus is expected to widen slightly to 8.1 billion ringgit ($1.82 billion), from 7.6 billion ringgit in September.

