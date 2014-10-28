FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia, UAE regulators partner on developing financial services professionals
October 28, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia, UAE regulators partner on developing financial services professionals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The capital market regulators of Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday signed an agreement aimed at developing financial services professionals and increasing job mobility for workers in their respective markets.

Malaysia’s Securities Commision (SC) and the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE signed a memorandum of understanding that covers human capital development and research, a press release by the SC said.

The tie-up, signed during the World Islamic Economic Forum in Dubai, is part of Malaysia’s efforts to market its Islamic finance sector to a global audience by facilitating more cross-border opportunities, it added.

Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
