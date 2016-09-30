FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bomb threat at Malaysia's stock exchange a hoax
September 30, 2016 / 8:42 AM / a year ago

Bomb threat at Malaysia's stock exchange a hoax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A bomb threat which prompted the evacuation of Malaysia's stock exchange on Friday was a hoax, state news agency Bernama reported, quoting police.

The police bomb disposal unit had declared the Bursa Malaysia building safe and no suspicious object had been found, it said.

Staff were allowed back in the building about three hours after the threat was received.

Bursa had said in a statement earlier that it received a bomb threat shortly after noon. Trading resumed as normal after lunch.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Nick Macfie

