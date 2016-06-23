FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Honda recalls nearly 150,000 cars in Malaysia to replace air bag inflators
#Big Story 10
June 23, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

Honda recalls nearly 150,000 cars in Malaysia to replace air bag inflators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man is reflected on a window at Honda Motor's showroom in Tokyo, Japan, May 13, 2016.Toru Hanai/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd recalled 147,894 vehicles in Malaysia on Thursday to replace front passenger air bag inflators, as part of a global recall involving potentially deadly air bags from supplier Takata Corp.

The recall applies to models built from 2003 to 2011, Honda Malaysia said in a statement. Models include the City, Accord and Civic, among others.

Honda last month said it would recall 21 million vehicles to replace Takata inflators, on top of 30 million already recalled.

Regulators fear the inflators could explode with excessive force after prolonged exposure to heat and humidity. The inflators have been linked to 13 deaths and over 100 injuries, mainly in the United States.

Honda in May said driver-side inflators supplied by Takata ruptured in two crashes involving Honda cars in Malaysia earlier this year. The drivers died in both crashes.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the deaths, Honda Malaysia spokesman Jordhat Johan told Reuters on Thursday.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
