KUALA LUMPUR Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Bhd shares opened at the lower end of an indicative price range and fell in its Malaysian stock market debut, a further indication of weak investor demand after the size of the offering was cut last week.

While the flotation by the integrated petrochemical producer, which raised 3.77 billion ringgit ($878.17 million), was still the largest in Malaysia in five years, the muted debut may cast a shadow on the other listings lined up for the year.

Lotte Chemical Titan, part of the South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group, started trading on Bursa Malaysia on Tuesday at its IPO offer price of 6.50 ringgit per share, but fell 1.8 percent to 6.38 ringgit by the mid-day break.

It dipped to a session low of 6.33 ringgit earlier.

Last week, the company had to cut the size of its offering by a fifth to 580 million shares after its books were undersubscribed. The indicative price range was 6.50-8.00 ringgit per share.

"The lackluster performance of the stock is from the revision of the final retail price ... creating a negative perception that the stock's growth was fully priced in previously," said Mabel Tan, a Public Investment Bank analyst.

Tan said Lotte Chemical Titan's valuation was now attractive as it was cheaper than its peers. It is trading at around 10 times its forward price-to-earnings ratio, compared to its regional peers' average of 12.2, she added.

Rival Petronas Chemicals, with a market value of about 55 billion ringgit, was trading up 1.6 percent on Tuesday at 7 ringgit per share.

At 6.50 ringgit per share, Lotte Chemical Titan's market capitalization is about 15 billion ringgit.

The company had originally planned the IPO for last year but postponed it after South Korean authorities began investigating Lotte Group for alleged wrongdoing.

Credit Suisse, JPMorgan and Maybank were joint global coordinators for the IPO.

Bookrunners were CIMB, HSBC and Nomura.

"The proceeds raised from our IPO will be used to drive our expansion plan in the ASEAN region to further improve operations and capacity ... " Lotte Chemical Titan president and CEO Lee Dong Woo said.

The funds would be used to construct a polypropylene plant in the southern Malaysian state of Johor, develop an integrated petrochemical facility in Indonesia and upgrade the company's existing naphtha cracker, he said.

Poor market conditions, weak oil prices and a volatile ringgit have been a deterrent for IPOs in recent years, but the Malaysian market has seen a revival of sorts with several offerings planned for the year.

Other IPOs reportedly in the pipeline for this year include fast food operator QSR Brands, which is looking to raise about $500 million, and Edra Energy that is targeting $500 million to $1 billion.

