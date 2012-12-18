FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysian Airline signs MoU for $981 million ATR turboprop order
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 18, 2012 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

Malaysian Airline signs MoU for $981 million ATR turboprop order

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Visitors and staff chat at the ATR pavilion at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Airlines System Bhd (MAS) MASM.KL, the country’s national carrier, said on Tuesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with French-Italian aircraft maker ATR to buy 36 turboprop airplanes for 3 billion ringgit ($981 million).

The agreement to purchase the ATR 72-600 aircraft comes just days after AirAsia Bhd (AIRA.KL) announced a $9.4 billion order for 100 Airbus jets to expand its fleet size before the Southeast Asian open-sky policy comes into effect in 2015.

MAS has been struggling to remain competitive due to an ageing fleet, rising fuel costs and competition from low-cost carriers such as AirAsia, Asia’s biggest budget airline.

Of the 36 planes, MAS said its wholly owned carrier Firefly will take 20, while MASwings, a MAS unit that flies rural routes in Sabah and Sarawak states, will take the rest.

Firefly currently operates 12 ATR 72-500s, and MASwings operates 10 similar aircraft.

The new ATR 72-600s are expected to arrive starting the end of the second half of 2013, according to Firefly in a press statement.

Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.