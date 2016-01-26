FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysians search for capsized boat after 13 found dead
January 26, 2016 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysians search for capsized boat after 13 found dead

Rozanna Latiff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR/JAKARTA (Reuters) - Malaysian authorities on Tuesday launched a search for a boat carrying up to 35 people, after 13 bodies washed up on a beach in the southern state of Johor.

Police discovered the bodies at a beach in near the town of Bandar Penawar earlier in the day.

District police chief Rahmat Othman said the boat had come from Indonesia and was carrying illegal migrants. Up to 35 people were believed to have been on the boat, police said.

Authorities in Jakarta said the boat had capsized after being hit by strong waves.

“ID cards from Indonesia were found,” on the 13 victims, Indonesian foreign ministry spokesman Armanatha Nasir said in a text message.

Reporting by Praveen Menon, Emily Chow in Kuala Lumpur; Additional reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor in Jakarta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Robert Birsel

