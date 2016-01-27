FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysian police find more bodies of migrants from Indonesian boat
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 27, 2016 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysian police find more bodies of migrants from Indonesian boat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian police said on Wednesday they had recovered five more bodies from the waters off the southern state of Johor, a day after a boat carrying illegal migrants capsized in big waves.

Authorities launched a search on Tuesday after 13 bodies were spotted in the sea near the coastal town of Bandar Penawar.

District police chief Rahmat Othman said the boat had been traveling from Indonesia’s Batam island and was believed to have been carrying up to 40 people.

“Some of the passengers managed to swim to safety, though it is unclear how many survived,” he said in a text message.

The bodies of nine men and nine women had been taken to a hospital for a post-mortem. More bodies were expected to be found, Rahmat said.

Indonesians travel to Malaysia to work in plantations and as domestic helpers.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Robert Birsel

