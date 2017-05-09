Petronas sets May crude price factor at $3.20/bbl

FILE PHOTO: The Petronas logo is seen at one of its petrol outlets in Putrajaya outside Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2012.

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - State oil firm Petronas [PETR.UL] has set the price factor for Malaysian Crude Oil (MCO) for May at $3.20 per barrel, down $0.30 from $3.50 per barrel in the previous month, the company said on Tuesday.

The monthly price factor is added to the average of Platts' dated Brent prices published in the month to derive the Malaysian crude official selling price (OSP).

Petronas changed its OSP mechanism effective January 2017, basing its benchmark price on a basket of four Malaysian crude grades Labuan, Miri Light, Kikeh and Kimanis.