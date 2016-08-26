FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Commodities
August 26, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

VTTI says suspends operations at Malaysia terminal after oil spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - VTTI, the storage division of the world's largest oil trader Vitol [VITOLV.UL], said on Friday it has suspended operations at its terminal in southern Malaysia after receiving a notice from the authorities following an oil spill.

The spill occurred on Wednesday when tanker MT Trident Star was taking on bunker fuel at the terminal, which is known as ATT Tanjung Bin (ATB), VTTI said.

The Johor Port Authority ordered the terminal to stop operations after the accident, the company said.

The Vitol unit has sent a request to the authority to re-consider the decision to suspend ATB's operations and to lift the suspension immediately.

The terminal at the port of Tanjong Pelepas in Johor has a total storage capacity of 1.155 million cubic meters. It handles gasoline, jet fuel, gasoil, fuel oil and biofuels.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
