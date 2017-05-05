KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian palm oil production in April likely climbed nearly 9 percent to its highest in six months, according to a Reuters poll of planters, traders and analysts, though below levels before the dry El Nino weather pattern disrupted output in 2016.

April output in Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer, was seen rising to 1.59 million tonnes, up 8.8 percent from March and its highest since October, according to the poll of eight survey participants.

The growth, a second straight month of rising output of the oil used in everything from cooking oil to soap, would boost stockpiles - potentially squeezing already weak palm oil prices.

While the Bursa Malaysia exchange benchmark palm oil was up 1.4 percent for the week around midday on Friday, palm oil has declined about 18 percent since the start of the year over rising output concerns. [POI/]

The forecast production levels are higher than in the same month a year earlier, but still below the pre-El Nino output levels of 1.69 million tonnes in April 2015.

"I think growth patterns this year will come in closer to 2015 trends, with a breather around May or June," said Voon Yee Ping, plantations analyst from Kenanga Research, as production is expected to recover this year from the crop-damaging effects of El Nino weather.

"Then we will see consistent growth to around 2 million tonnes in August-October."

Inventory levels are likely to rise 6.2 percent to 1.65 million tonnes on-month, according to the poll's median forecast, though that would be the lowest April level since 2010.

The survey also forecast exports of 1.31 million tonnes in April, up 3.2 percent from 1.27 million tonnes in March - weaker than expected with the market having forecast stronger shipments ahead of Ramadan, which begins at end-May this year.

The Ramadan holy season typically sees a higher uptake of palm oil for cooking purposes in regions such as India and the Middle East, as Muslims break day-long fasts with communal feasting.

"The market is buying on a hand-to-mouth basis," said one trader, with prices still expected to come down. He said exports would further slump post-Ramadan to around 1.1 million tonnes per month in June.

The median figures from the Reuters survey imply Malaysian consumption of 260,156 tonnes in April. Official data will be released by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board on May 11.

Breakdown of April estimates (in tonnes):

Range Median

Production 1,321,466 - 1,683,624 1,592,900

Exports 1,162,369 - 1,342,000 1,306,850

Imports 26,100 - 150,000 70,500

Closing Stocks 1,562,406 - 1,778,671 1,650,500

* Official stocks of 1,554,106 tonnes in March, plus the above estimated output and imports, give a total April supply of 3,217,506 tonnes. Based on the median of the exports and closing stocks estimates, Malaysia's domestic consumption in April would be 260,156 tonnes.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)