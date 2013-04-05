FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Petronas makes higher offer for MISC in $3 billion deal
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 5, 2013 / 11:00 AM / in 4 years

Malaysia's Petronas makes higher offer for MISC in $3 billion deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo of Malaysia's MISC Bhd is seen at its office in Kuala Lumpur February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state owned oil and gas firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) PETR.UL raised the offer price to take over shipping firm MISC Bhd (MISC.KL) in a deal valued at 9.2 billion ringgit ($3 billion).

The revised offer of 5.50 ringgit per share comes after MISC’s other major shareholder, the Employees Provident Fund found the original bid of 5.30 per share to be unattractive.

Petronas did not disclose reasons behind the revised offer on Friday, which is 0.73 percent or four sen higher than MISC’s share close of 5.46 ringgit per share.

Some equity analysts have said MISC could fetch a higher value in view of a better outlook ahead after selling off its loss-making liner business.

RHB Investment Bank pegged a value of 6.03 ringgit per share on MISC and asked shareholders to reject the initial cash offer.

Petronas holds a 62.67 percent equity stake in MISC and still needs to acquire more to reach 90 percent for the deal to go through.

The Employee Providend Fund is the second largest shareholder with a 9.54 percent stake followed by another government-linked fund Permodalan Nasional Bhd with a 9.44 percent stake.

Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.