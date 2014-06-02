FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai oil tanker recovered, cargo taken by hijackers: authorities
#World News
June 2, 2014 / 2:41 AM / 3 years ago

Thai oil tanker recovered, cargo taken by hijackers: authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A Thai oil tanker reported missing two days ago has been recovered with all of its crew members safe but pirates who hijacked the tanker took its cargo and damaged communications gear, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) said on Monday.

The MT Orapin 4 lost contact with authorities after departing for Indonesia from a terminal in Singapore on Friday, prompting the IMB to send an alert shortly after.

The tanker arrived in Thailand’s Sri Racha port on Sunday evening and Thai authorities will be investigating the incident, Noel Choong, the head of IMB’s Kuala Lumpur-based Piracy Reporting Center, told Reuters.

Pirates raided a tanker off the coast of Malaysia in late April, taking 3 million liters of diesel.

Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
