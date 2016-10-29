FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Malaysian police detains democracy group chief, releases on bail
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 29, 2016 / 11:39 AM / 10 months ago

Malaysian police detains democracy group chief, releases on bail

Pro-democracy group "Bersih" (Clean) chairwoman Maria Chin Abdullah (C) rallies supporters as they prepare to march towards Dataran Merdeka in Malaysia's capital city of Kuala Lumpur August 29, 2015.Edgar Su

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian police released the chairman of democracy group Bersih on bail on Saturday, after detaining her for more than two hours for questioning, just weeks before a big protest rally planned against Prime Minister Najib Razak.

The group said Maria Chin Abdullah was arrested in the Borneo state of Sabah for distributing flyers promoting the group's upcoming rally in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on November 19. The Sabah police declined to comment.

The rally, called Bersih 5, is organized to call for the resignation of Najib to facilitate a probe into a scandal involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a state fund set up by the prime minister.

More than 200,000 people turned out in Kuala Lumpur last August for a similar rally organized by Bersih, demanding the resignation of Najib.

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Stephen Powell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.