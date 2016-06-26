Malaysian PM Najib to unveil new cabinet on Monday: media report

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is expected to announce a new cabinet on Monday in a reshuffle to fill vacant positions, The Star newspaper said quoting sources.

The reshuffle might involve up to four ministers and three deputy ministers, the paper said quoting a source.

Najib had announced his plan to rejig the lineup after the ruling coalition won the Sarawak state elections by an increased majority last month.

However, he told reporters on Friday that he needed more time to think about a cabinet reshuffle.

The Prime Minister's office was not immediately available for a comment.