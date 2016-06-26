FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 26, 2016 / 1:11 AM / a year ago

Malaysian PM Najib to unveil new cabinet on Monday: media report

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak speaks at the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 4, 2015.Olivia Harris/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is expected to announce a new cabinet on Monday in a reshuffle to fill vacant positions, The Star newspaper said quoting sources.

The reshuffle might involve up to four ministers and three deputy ministers, the paper said quoting a source.

Najib had announced his plan to rejig the lineup after the ruling coalition won the Sarawak state elections by an increased majority last month.

However, he told reporters on Friday that he needed more time to think about a cabinet reshuffle.

The Prime Minister's office was not immediately available for a comment.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Michael Perry

