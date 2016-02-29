Mahathir quits Malaysia's ruling UMNO party, protesting corruption

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Former Malaysian premier Mahathir Mohamad on Monday quit the ruling United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party, saying it is being seen as “supporting corruption” under Prime Minister Najib Razak’s leadership.

Mahathir, Malaysia’s longest-serving leader, remains an influential figure and has become the fiercest critic of Najib, who is facing pressure over a graft scandal surrounding state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“I won’t call it UMNO anymore, this is Najib’s party. I feel embarrassed that I am associated with a party that is seen as supporting corruption - it had caused me to feel ashamed,” Mahathir told reporters.

Najib’s office had no immediate comment. Communications Minister Salleh Said Keruak said in a blog that if Mahathir wants to continue to attack UMNO “then he should do so outside UMNO”.

Ibrahim Suffian from Merdeka Center, an independent opinion polling firm, said Mahathir’s exit will have limited short-term impact on UMNO.

“But in the longer term, he may create problems by taking his stage to the larger Malaysian electorate,” he said.

The 90-year-old Mahathir, premier from 1981 to 2003, said he would not set up a new party or join another party.

But he said he would set up a “core group” to work on removing the prime minister, adding that with opposition parties, “we only agree on one thing, that is to get rid of Najib.”

STRIFE IN THE PARTY

The prime minister has a comfortable majority in parliament. His greatest threat comes from within UMNO, if members decide he cannot lead the party to victory in elections that are due by 2018.

Internal strife has damaged UMNO, the leader of the country’s ruling multi-ethnic coalition since Malaysia’s formation in 1957.

Najib has been tightening his grip over UMNO, amid growing calls by detractors in the party, and the opposition, for him to step down over allegations of graft at 1MDB and revelations of transfers into his bank account.

Supporters of Najib forced Mahathir’s son Mukhriz to step down as chief minister of Kedah state and UMNO last week suspended its deputy president Muhyiddin Yassin, seen as a Mahathir ally, for criticizing Najib.

This is the second time Mahathir has quit UMNO. He resigned after the ruling coalition lost its two-thirds majority in parliament in the 2008 elections. In 2009, Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi was replaced by Najib, prompting Mahathir to rejoin.

In July, the Wall Street Journal reported that investigators looking into indebted 1MDB had found that nearly $700 million had been transferred into a personal bank account in Najib’s name.

Malaysia’s Attorney General cleared Najib of any criminal offense or corruption last month, and called for all investigations to be closed.