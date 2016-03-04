FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Mahathir, opposition leaders call for removal of PM Najib
March 4, 2016 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Mahathir, opposition leaders call for removal of PM Najib

Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad poses for a photograph following an interview with Reuters at his desk in Petronas Towers, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad, opposition leaders and some ruling party members on Friday called for the removal of Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is engulfed in a financial scandal surrounding state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Mahathir read out a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached between the groups at a joint press conference.

Leaders from the ruling United Malays National Organization (UMNO), including suspended deputy president Muhyiddin Yassin attended the event.

The agreement also called for the repeal of laws that violate fundamental rights.

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

