Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad's role as advisor to Petronas terminated
March 11, 2016 / 11:38 AM / in 2 years

Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad's role as advisor to Petronas terminated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad during an interview with Reuters at his office in Petronas Towers, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Former Malaysian premier Mahathir Mohamad post as advisor to the national oil and gas firm Petronas has been terminated, a statement from the Prime Minister’s office said on Friday.

“The Cabinet decided that, since Tun Mahathir is no longer supporting the current Government, he should no longer hold any position related to the Government,” the statement said.

Mahathir joined hands with several opposition leaders last week to sign a “Citizen’s Declaration”, calling for Prime Minister Najib Razak’s resignation.

Mahathir, Malaysia’s longest serving Prime Minister, took on an advisory role at Petronas after stepping down in 2003.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Susan Thomas

