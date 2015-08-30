Malaysia's Mahathir calls for people power movement to oust PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad, joining anti-government protesters for a second day on Sunday, called for a “people’s power” movement to topple Prime Minister Najib Razak over a financial scandal.

“The only way for the people to get back to the old system is for them to remove this prime minister,” he told media before heading to the protests in central Kuala Lumpur.

“And to remove him, the people must show people’s power. The people as a whole do not want this kind of corrupt leader.”