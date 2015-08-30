FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Mahathir calls for people power movement to oust PM
August 30, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Mahathir calls for people power movement to oust PM

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks to the media during a rally organised by pro-democracy group "Bersih" (Clean) in Malaysia's capital city of Kuala Lumpur, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad, joining anti-government protesters for a second day on Sunday, called for a “people’s power” movement to topple Prime Minister Najib Razak over a financial scandal.

“The only way for the people to get back to the old system is for them to remove this prime minister,” he told media before heading to the protests in central Kuala Lumpur.

“And to remove him, the people must show people’s power. The people as a whole do not want this kind of corrupt leader.”

Reporting by Trinna Leong; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
