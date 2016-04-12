FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Giant 26-foot python found in Malaysia could be world's longest
April 12, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Giant 26-foot python found in Malaysia could be world's longest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PENANG, Malaysia - Workers at a construction site in the district of Paya Terubong found what could be the biggest snake ever captured, a python measuring nearly eight-meters (26-ft) long.

They called Civil Defense Department workers, who nabbed the huge snake that had been slithering under a tree on Thursday. It was taken to the department office in Sungai Ara. The Guardian newspaper in London reported the snake had died after laying an egg on Sunday.

The longest snake in captivity is a python measuring 7.67 meters (25 ft 2 in) long, which is housed at “The Edge of Hell Haunted House” in Kansas City, Missouri, according to  Guinness World Records.

