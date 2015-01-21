FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia court dismisses Catholic appeal to use Allah
#Lifestyle
January 21, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia court dismisses Catholic appeal to use Allah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Federal Court dismissed on Wednesday the Catholic Church’s application to review a judgment that prevented a Christian publication from using the word Allah to refer to God, ending a legal battle that began in 2007.

The Church’s bid was unanimously rejected because the threshold required for a review was not met, the judges said.

Conservative Muslim groups declared victory when the nation’s top court last year upheld a ruling preventing usage of the word Allah in the Malay language section of the Church’s weekly newspaper.

A court had previously ruled that the word was exclusive to majority Malay Muslims. Christians make up about 9 percent of Malaysia’s 29 million people.

Last January, religious authorities in Selangor state seized over 300 Malay Bibles from a Christian group, saying they acted on a decree by the sultan of that state forbidding non-Muslims from using Allah.

Reporting By Trinna Leong; Editing by Praveen Menon

