Malaysia's RHB, OSK sign $620 million merger deal
May 28, 2012 / 8:00 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's RHB, OSK sign $620 million merger deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s RHB Capital Bhd (RHBC.KL) and OSK Holdings Bhd (OSKH.KL) said on Monday they had signed a 1.95 billion ringgit ($620 million) merger deal that values OSK’s investment banking arm at 1.77 times book value.

RHB and OSK announced on April 27 they had obtained the Malaysian Finance Ministry’s approval for the merger of RHB’s banking group with OSK’s investment bank. Both firms have been in talks since late last year.

Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Michael Urquhart

