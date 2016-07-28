FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Malaysia's SapuraKencana enters Europe with gas pipeline contract
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 28, 2016 / 5:52 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's SapuraKencana enters Europe with gas pipeline contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd, Malaysia's largest oil and gas services company, secured its first European project, working on the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline, it said on Thursday.

The contract was awarded to its SapuraKencana TL Offshore subsidiary and is for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of offshore pipelines and fiber optic cables for the pipeline, it said in a statement filed to the Bursa Malaysia stock exchange.

The project, valued at about $125.9 million (510 million ringgit), will commence in the third quarter of the year and end by the third quarter of 2018.

The pipeline will supply natural gas from Azerbaijan through Georgia and Turkey towards Europe, and is expected to "contribute positively to the group's performance", read the statement.

(Story corrects to show pipeline will supply natural gas, not is currently supplying gas, in 4th paragraph.)

Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.