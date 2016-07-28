Malaysia's SapuraKencana enters Europe with gas pipeline contract

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd, Malaysia's largest oil and gas services company, secured its first European project, working on the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline, it said on Thursday.

The contract was awarded to its SapuraKencana TL Offshore subsidiary and is for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of offshore pipelines and fiber optic cables for the pipeline, it said in a statement filed to the Bursa Malaysia stock exchange.

The project, valued at about $125.9 million (510 million ringgit), will commence in the third quarter of the year and end by the third quarter of 2018.

The pipeline will supply natural gas from Azerbaijan through Georgia and Turkey towards Europe, and is expected to "contribute positively to the group's performance", read the statement.

(Story corrects to show pipeline will supply natural gas, not is currently supplying gas, in 4th paragraph.)