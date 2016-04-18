FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's 1MDB says it will meet other obligations amid debt dispute with IPIC
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 18, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's 1MDB says it will meet other obligations amid debt dispute with IPIC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, in this March 1, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said on Monday it would meet all its “other” financial obligations, after an Abu Dhabi sovereign fund said 1MDB had defaulted on a deal agreed between the two in June.

1MDB said in a statement that the fund, International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), had agreed to assume its interest payments on a bond but one such payment due on Monday had not been paid due to a dispute between them.

“1MDB wishes to make clear that it and its group entities will meet all of their other obligations under any other financing arrangements and have ample liquidity to do so,” it added.

IPIC had said earlier in a filing to the London stock exchange that 1MDB was in default of obligations worth $1.1 billion.

(This version of the story removes the reference to “$1.75 billion bond” in paragraph 1)

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Praveen Menon and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.