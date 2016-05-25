FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's 1MDB says has made full payment of central bank fine
#Business News
May 25, 2016 / 4:51 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's 1MDB says has made full payment of central bank fine

A man walks past a 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Scandal-hit Malaysian government fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) [TERRN.UL] said on Wednesday it has made full payment of a fine imposed on it by the country’s central bank.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said last month that it had issued a letter of administrative compound to the fund for failing to comply with bank rules.

“1MDB confirms that it has today made payment, in full, of the compound, in compliance with the decision of BNM,” the fund said in a statement.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
