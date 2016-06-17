FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's 1MDB says its been served arbitration request by IPIC, Aabar
June 17, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's 1MDB says its been served arbitration request by IPIC, Aabar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traffic passes a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state fund 1MDB said that it had been served on Friday with a request for arbitration by Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) and Aabar Investments PJS, in relation to its ongoing dispute with IPIC.

1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) appointed Weil Gotshal & Manges to represent it in the dispute and will file a response to the request before the deadline of 11 July, it said in a statement.

IPIC has asked a London court to arbitrate in the dispute with 1MDB, in which it is claiming about $6.5 billion.

