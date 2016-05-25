Malaysia's 1MDB says has made full payment of central bank fine

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Scandal-hit Malaysian government fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) [TERRN.UL] said on Wednesday it has made full payment of a fine imposed on it by the country’s central bank.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said last month that it had issued a letter of administrative compound to the fund for failing to comply with bank rules.

“1MDB confirms that it has today made payment, in full, of the compound, in compliance with the decision of BNM,” the fund said in a statement.