FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's 1MDB says its been served arbitration request by IPIC, Aabar
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 17, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's 1MDB says its been served arbitration request by IPIC, Aabar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traffic passes a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state fund 1MDB said that it had been served on Friday with a request for arbitration by Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) and Aabar Investments PJS, in relation to its ongoing dispute with IPIC.

1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) appointed Weil Gotshal & Manges to represent it in the dispute and will file a response to the request before the deadline of 11 July, it said in a statement.

IPIC has asked a London court to arbitrate in the dispute with 1MDB, in which it is claiming about $6.5 billion.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.