FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's 1MDB says keeping options open on May 11 coupon payment
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 26, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's 1MDB says keeping options open on May 11 coupon payment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man walks past a 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The President of troubled Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said on Tuesday it was keeping its options open on another coupon payment for a $1.75 billion bond that is coming up on May 11.

“We are keeping our options open on the May 11 coupon and will deal with the payment closer to time,” Arul Kanda Kandasamy said in an interview with Reuters.

Under the terms of an agreement reached in June last year, Abu Dhabi sovereign fund IPIC was to pay the interest for the bond.

But International Petroleum Investment Co [INPTV.UL] (IPIC) terminated the deal and said 1MDB was in default.

“The guarantee is clear and there is no dispute - IPIC said they will pay under the guarantee and 1MDB as the borrower is the primary obligor,” said Arul. 

The May 11 coupon payment is for a fixed rate 5.99 percent on the $1.75 billion 1MDB Energy Limited notes.

1MDB said earlier on Tuesday it did not pay a $50.3 million coupon on another $1.75 billion bond, following a stand-off with Abu Dhabi sovereign fund IPIC, triggering cross-defaults on some of its other bonds.

Arul also said he was open to resolving this non-payment issue with IPIC in the best interest of stakeholders.

He said the Malaysian fund had no plans to make an early payment on the bonds.

Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Bill Tarrant

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.